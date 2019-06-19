BESTEK’s 110V Universal Travel Charger is now on sale for $23 (Reg. $40)

BESTEK (99% positive feedback from over 70,800 shoppers) via Amazon offers its 110V Universal Travel Charger with UK Plug for $22.79 Prime shipped when code ZN358IPN has been applied at checkout. Free shipping is available on orders over $25. Normally selling for $40, taking advantage of today’s offer brings the price down by over 42% and is one of the best discounts we’ve tracked. This travel charger ensures that your device will always be getting the correct voltage and converts up to 220V to 110V, what most devices here in the US use. It features four 2.4A USB ports alongside three AC outlets and includes converters for four different countries’ wall plugs. Rated 4/5 stars from 315 customers.

If you’re only looking to charge USB-enabled devices while jet setting to other countries, then consider this highly-rated option at under $12 when you clip the on-page coupon. It lacks the AC outlet, but covers the same array of international locations as the BESTEK option above.

And for even more deals on ways to keep your smartphone juiced up, swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup.

BESTEK 110V Universal Travel Charger features:

Worring about the charging problems during international travel? No, don’t necessary at all. This converter is the BMW of the charging world. With unique direct UK plug and 4 adapters, it is the top choice for international travel, especially for UK travel.

Use independent research and development of patented technology, bestek converters could converts the voltage from 100 to 240 volts to 110 volts for American appliances, with Up to 92% conversion rate, 50% higher than others.

BESTEK is the only ETL certified brand, in the converter market, and NRTL safety tested and upgraded hardware provides complete protection for you and your devices. And this converter comes with over-current, over-load, over-heat and short-circuit protections. And 24-month Warranty & Safety Guaranteed.

With 250W output power, 4 usb ports and 3 AC ports, this inverter can charge 7 devices at the same time to meet your various needs for international travel.

