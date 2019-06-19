Take 33% off TaoTronics’ ANC Bluetooth Headphones at a new Amazon low of $40

- Jun. 19th 2019 1:20 pm ET

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering the TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Headphones (2019 version) for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code CUUY7C6C at checkout. That’s good for $20 discount from the going rate, is $10 under the previous price drop and a new all-time low. Featuring dual 40mm large-aperture drivers, TaoTronic’s Bluetooth headphones sport active noise cancelling to block out distracting noise around you. Also making the cut is 30 hours of battery life, which will hold you over through extended working sessions, long flights and more. Over 935 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. More details below.

For comparison, just about every other pair of noise cancelling headphones sell for $60 or so at Amazon. Even Mpow’s competitively-priced H5 ANC Headphones sell for $44 right now.

Those who can live without the noise-blocking technology should consider Mpow’s H7 Bluetooth Headphones at under $22 when clipping the on-page coupon

TaoTronics Active Noise Cancelling Headphones features:

  •  Improved Active Noise Cancellation will drown out the noise of the streets or annoying chatter to fully immerse you in your favorite tunes
  • 40mm large-aperture drivers deliver riveting sound and a thumping bass
  • Just 5 minutes of charging give you 2 hours of full sound; 30 hours playtime on a full charge
  • Steady Bluetooth 5.0 connection streams music uninterrupted while the built-in cVc 6.0 microphone ensure crisp, clear calls without ambient noise

