Graduations have concluded and Amazon is ready to take all of the gift cards you received. Today, Amazon has officially opened its Off-to-College store, which is being billed as the ultimate destination for your college shopping needs. As always, you’ll find the usual guides filled with this year’s hottest back to school essentials and handful of on-going promotions which are slated to last throughout the summer into August. While you may not be ready to be thinking about back to school just yet, summer sessions are beginning at campus around the country and it’s never too late to get a jump start. Head below for more top picks from Amazon’s Off-to-College store or dive in right here.

Amazon’s Off-to-College store delivers top picks for students

“We want to support students and parents with everything they need to make the transition to campus life comfortable this year,” said Cem Sibay, VP of Amazon Prime. “The combination of Prime Student’s convenient shopping and entertainment benefits and our Off-to-College store’s incredible deals allows students and parents to stretch every dollar, while keeping all of the fun and excitement that comes with getting ready for college.”

Starting today, the Off-to-College store will be offering revolving deals across a wide range of categories. Those with a Prime Student membership, surprise surprise, will have access to even greater savings according to today’s press release from Amazon. That’s in addition to the usual free shipping perks enjoyed year round.

Top picks include:

Headlining Amazon’s Off-to-College store promotions is up to 50% off various Levi’s clothing and accessories. Of course, back to school time is a great chance to upgrade your wardrobe. Amazon’s partnering with Levi’s to deliver notable savings on a wide-range of styles to fit any look.

Prime members will be able to enjoy over 30% off Sony 43-inch 4K TVs, making it a great time to grab a new display for your gaming setup or dorm room. Prices will vary throughout the summer months, so be sure to keep an eye on this landing page.

And finally, Amazon is discounting its in-house AmazonBasics air conditioning units, because we all know how hot those dorms can get. You can check out the full selection of models available as part of this promotion right here.

Dorm style advice:

Amazon is also offering its usual batch of style advice for building out the perfect dorm room. College student Ava Phillippe is leading the way and offering her top picks for your space. Dorm rooms can of course be a drag, and tough to make feel like a livable space, so Amazon is putting a real focus on ways to change cookie-cutter dorm rooms into enjoyable spaces. Check out her entire guide right here.

