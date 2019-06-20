Samsung is offering a great deal on its Galaxy S10 smartphones. The Galaxy S10e on Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint is down to $549.99 shipped with a free year of YouTube Premium. You can also grab the Galaxy S10 on the same carriers for $599.99, and the S10+ for $699.99. This is $200 off the Galaxy S10e price and $300 off the S10/+. For comparison, you can currently get the unlocked S10e for $550 from B&H with 3 months of Mint SIM, and the unlocked S10 for $700 and S10+ for $800. This is among the best pricing we’ve seen historically. If you’ve been holding onto an older device for a great upgrade deal, this is your chance. Plus, the included year of YouTube premium will allow you to enjoy 12 months of ad-free videos. Want to learn more about any of these devices? Check out our Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, or Galaxy S10+ reviews to read our full thoughts.

B&H is also offering the unlocked Galaxy S10 for $699.99 shipped with 3 months of Mint SIM when you clip the on-page coupon. Or, you can get the unlocked Galaxy S10+ for $799.99 shipped with 3 months of Mint SIM, again, when you clip the on-page coupon. This is matching the above Amazon deals, but giving you the ability to get 3 months of LTE service with your purchase, and allows select states to save on tax at the time of purchase.

No matter which device you upgrade to, we highly recommend picking up a case to keep your investment protected. With a curved display, screen protectors are sometimes hard to find. We’d recommend checking out Whitestone Dome for a quality tempered glass. Thanks to its UV adhesive application process, you’ll get a bubble-free screen protector that goes edge-to-edge and looks like it came installed from the factory.

Samsung Galaxy S10 features:

GSM+CDMA / 4G LTE Compatible

North American Variant

16MP/12MP/12MP Rear Triple-Camera Array

Ultra-Wide / Wide / 2x Telephoto Cameras

10MP Wide-Angle 4K UHD Selfie Camera

Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core CPU

128GB Storage Capacity + 8GB of RAM

6.1″ QHD Dynamic AMOLED Display

PowerShare + In-Screen Fingerprint

Android 9.0 Pie + One UI

