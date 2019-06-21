Amazon has 2-lbs. of Orgain Plant Based Protein Powder for $13.50 (35% off)

Amazon is offering the Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder (Creamy Chocolate Fudge, 2.03 pounds) for $13.55. Clip the on-page 15% coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $21 or more, today’s deal is 35% off the going rate, $5 below our previous mention and the best we can find. This is a plant-based mixture that’s certified USDA organic, vegan, gluten free, dairy free, lactose free and has no added sugar. Orgain has 21 grams of organic plant based protein per serving. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you’re away from your blender at home, one of these BlenderBottles from $7 Prime shipped is a great way to shake one up on-the-go. Although you can grab one of the MuscleTech Bottle Shaker Cups for just $4.50 Prime shipped right now.

We also have a solid price drop on the Gatorade protein powder right now at $13 Prime shipped as well as deep deals on the MyProtein Impact Whey.

Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder:

Includes 1 (2.03 lb) Orgain Organic Plant Based Creamy Chocolate Fudge Protein Powder

21 grams of organic plant based protein (pea, brown rice, chia seeds), 7 grams of organic dietary fiber, 3 grams of net carbs, 0 grams of sugar, 150 calories per serving

USDA organic, vegan, gluten free, dairy free, lactose free, low net carbs, no added sugar, soy free, kosher, non-GMO, carrageenan free, and no artificial ingredients

Mix with water, milk, or your favorite protein shake recipe for a quick breakfast or snack drink

