Home Depot summer outdoor tool sale takes 20% off Ryobi, Sun Joe, much more

- Jun. 21st 2019 9:03 am ET

0

Home Depot has launched its annual summer outdoor tool sale, offering up to 20% off top-rated brands like Ryobi, Milwaukee, Sun Joe and many more. Our top pick is the Ryobi 20-inch 40V Electric Cordless Lawn Mower for $249 shipped. Regularly $299, today’s deal is a match of our previous mention at $50 off. This electric lawn mower sports a 20-inch deck that’s powered by Ryobi’s 40V battery system. Includes a clipping bag to keep your lawn looking good. Rated an impressive 4.6/5 stars by 5,555 Home Depot reviewers. Hit the jump for more deals.

Other notable Home Depot deals include:

Ryobi Cordless Electric Lawn Mower features:

RYOBI redefines cordless lawn mowers with the second generation 20 in. 40-Volt Brushless Mower. Featuring gas-like power, this mower has an intelligent brushless motor with load-sensing technology, allowing it to detect and deliver the power needed to maintain an optimal cutting speed. This means the mower will not get bogged down in overgrown patches of grass and, when additional power is not needed, increases run time by saving the battery. The RYOBI Brushless Mower has a large 20 in. cutting deck, and with its mulching or bagging option, you can get the job done quickly and just the way you like.

