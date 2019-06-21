Shut down viruses with Intego Mac Internet Security X9 for $30 (Orig. $50)

We’re often told that Macs can’t get viruses. But the truth is, Apple computers are just as vulnerable as Windows PCs. Intego Mac Internet Security X9 provides complete protection from viruses and malware, and you can get a three-year subscription now for $29.99 (Orig. $49.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Back in the day, Mac viruses were pretty rare. But as Apple computers have become more popular, the threat level has increased. If you want to protect your precious data from cybercriminals, Intego can help.

A Top Ten Reviews Gold Award-Winner, Intego provides you with two powerful tools for shutting down malware and safeguarding your Mac from unauthorized access: Intego VirusBarrier and Intego NetBarrier.

VirusBarrier keeps watch around the clock, scanning your hard drive for suspicious files. Meanwhile, Intego NetBarrier delivers top network protection, safeguarding your Mac from unauthorized access and identifying various devices that are trying to access your machine.

But that’s not all. Intego also provides advanced parental controls, meaning you can keep your kids away from harmful content. In addition, the app lets you clean out unwanted junk and backup all your data. Little wonder this app is a Top Ten Reviews Gold Award-Winner.

Order now Intego Mac Internet Security X9 for $29.99 to get three years of service, worth $49.99.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!