Woot has the Shark Lift-Away Vac for $100 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $230)

Today only, Woot offers the refurbished Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum with HEPA Filter for $99.99 Prime shipped. Those without Prime pay an extra $6 for delivery. Originally $230, which is what you’d pay at HSN, it goes for closer to $200 in new condition at Amazon. It’s the best price we could find for this vacuum. Its Zero-M self-cleaning brushroll is designed to lift away hair and other debris. Use it on hard floors and carpet, either as an upright or detachable hand vac. A 90-day warranty applies. Rated 4.4/5 stars at Amazon.

With your savings, pick up this 6-pack of Fette Filter Vacuum Filters for $18 Prime shipped. Compatible with a number of Shark vacuums (including the one above), this set comes with three foam filters plus three felt filters.

However, if you’d rather let a robot do the cleaning for you, check out these robotic vacuums on sale from $230. Brands include Shark, ECOVACS, and ILIFE.

Shark Navigator ZU561 Upright Vacuum:

The next-generation Shark Navigator lightweight upright vacuum includes the Zero-M self-cleaning brushroll to deliver nonstop hair removal. Its lightweight design and Lift-Away technology make it easy to clean stairs, furniture, and other above-floor areas. Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology traps dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner. Swivel Steering provides effortless maneuverability on both floors and carpets, allowing for seamless debris pickup in hard-to-reach areas.

