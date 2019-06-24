Amazon’s in-house Canvas Backpack can fit a 15-inch MacBook at $9 (55% off)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Canvas Laptop Backpack in Black for $9.25 with free shipping for Prime members on orders over $25. The Blue version is available for a few cents more. Normally selling for $23 or so, which other color variants still fetch, it’s been dropping in price over the past few days. Today’s discount is good for a 55% savings and brings the price down to the best we’ve seen at Amazon. With room for an up to a 15.6-inch laptop, this backpack can handle nearly anything that might be in your everyday carry. Various internal compartments keep your gear organized, and it is made of a durable canvas. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Use your savings from today’s sale to wrap your MacBook in Amazon’s in-house felt laptop sleeve. It comes in three different sizes to stylishly protect every size of laptop that Apple has to offer. And with over 1,200 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating.

AmazonBasics Canvas Laptop Backpack features:

Backpack with padded compartment fits most laptops up to 15.6 inches.

Roomy internal compartments for books and folders; external side pocket with zipper keeps smaller items handy and secure

External top pocket is great for a cellphone, wallet, pens, and more; 2 external side pockets to hold water bottles

Made of durable canvas in a choice of stylish colors; easy-grip zippers

