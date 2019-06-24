Start 3D printing for $187 w/ Monoprice’s Select Mini (Reg. $220)

Monoprice via Rakuten is offering its Select Mini 3D Printer for $186.99 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $33 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked in 2019. Armed with a 120mm build plate, designers will be able to print items that will fit inside of a 4.7-inch cube. This is plenty of space for a variety of projects and at this price is a great way to get started. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers. I just summarized much of my 3D printing experience, give it a read for tips, building suggestions, and more.

Ensure you’re ready to build for days with a large spool of HATCHBOX 3D Printer Filament for $20. With a weight of 1 kilogram, you can expect this spool to hold about 300 meters of filament. With most of my projects taking an average 10 meters, this will yield about 30 prints, if you build similarly.

Monoprice Select Mini 3D Printer features:

The heated build plate and wide range of extruder temperatures allow this printer to work with any type of filament, from basic filaments, such as ABS and PLA, to more advanced materials

Compact Desktop Design: Featuring a small footprint and basic, open frame design, this 3D printer is compact enough for any desk.

Ready to Print: Unlike most other low-cost 3D printers, this printer ships fully assembled and has already been calibrated at the factory.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!