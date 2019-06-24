PDP & PowerA Switch Controllers from $15: Pro Mario, GameCube-style, more

- Jun. 24th 2019 8:26 am ET

0

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch (Mario Silhouette) at $37.49 shipped. Regularly $45 on Amazon, today’s deal is $2.50 below our previous mention and is a new Amazon all-time low. The PowerA Enhanced controller includes Bluetooth and an ergonomic design not unlike the much more expensive Nintendo Pro Controller. It has a 2-year warranty and will run on 2 AA batteries for 30 hours. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of the Amazon reviewers.However, you’ll want to head below for even more options starting from just $15.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More Nintendo Switch Controller Deals:

While we are talking Switch, here is the latest eShop sale with notable deals from $3.50 and everything you need to know about the seemingly leaked Nintendo Switch mini.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller:

  • Bluetooth wireless freedom
  • Ergonomic design with standard button layout features motion controls and advanced gaming Buttons
  • LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning
  • Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay
  • Official Licensed Product with 2-year limited warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
PowerA PDP

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard