PDP & PowerA Switch Controllers from $15: Pro Mario, GameCube-style, more

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch (Mario Silhouette) at $37.49 shipped. Regularly $45 on Amazon, today’s deal is $2.50 below our previous mention and is a new Amazon all-time low. The PowerA Enhanced controller includes Bluetooth and an ergonomic design not unlike the much more expensive Nintendo Pro Controller. It has a 2-year warranty and will run on 2 AA batteries for 30 hours. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of the Amazon reviewers.However, you’ll want to head below for even more options starting from just $15.

While we are talking Switch, here is the latest eShop sale with notable deals from $3.50 and everything you need to know about the seemingly leaked Nintendo Switch mini.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller:

Bluetooth wireless freedom

Ergonomic design with standard button layout features motion controls and advanced gaming Buttons

LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning

Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

Official Licensed Product with 2-year limited warranty

