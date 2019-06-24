PDP & PowerA Switch Controllers from $15: Pro Mario, GameCube-style, more

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch (Mario Silhouette) at $37.49 shipped. Regularly $45 on Amazon, today’s deal is $2.50 below our previous mention and is a new Amazon all-time low. The PowerA Enhanced controller includes Bluetooth and an ergonomic design not unlike the much more expensive Nintendo Pro Controller. It has a 2-year warranty and will run on 2 AA batteries for 30 hours. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of the Amazon reviewers.However, you’ll want to head below for even more options starting from just $15.
More Nintendo Switch Controller Deals:
- PDP Super Mario GameCube Wired Fight Pad $19 (Reg. $25)
- PowerA Wireless GameCube Controller $37 (Reg. $47)
- PDP Faceoff Mario Star Wired Controller $15 (Reg. $20+)
- PowerA Enhanced Wireless Switch Controller $39 (Reg. $46)
While we are talking Switch, here is the latest eShop sale with notable deals from $3.50 and everything you need to know about the seemingly leaked Nintendo Switch mini.
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller:
- Bluetooth wireless freedom
- Ergonomic design with standard button layout features motion controls and advanced gaming Buttons
- LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning
- Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay
- Official Licensed Product with 2-year limited warranty
