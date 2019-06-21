Switch eShop deals from $3.50: Little Nightmares, Escapists 2, Bleed 2, more

After seeing massive selection of eShop deals for E3 2019, Nintendo is back again to finish the week off with a bang. On top of some Sonic the Hedgehog titles still live, we have a fresh selection of discounted indie games for your Switch from $3.50. You’ll want to swing by this morning’s roundup for even more Switch game deals before you head below for our top picks from the eShop sale.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

While we are talking Nintendo Switch, go score yourself some free eShop credit with these discounted gift cards. And here's everything you need to know about the supposedly leaked images of the upcoming Nintendo Switch mini.

Little Nightmares Complete:

Do you remember your childhood fears? Immerse yourself in Little Nightmares, a dark whimsical tale that will confront you with your childhood fears as you help Six & The Kid escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal! Embark on a delectably dangerous journey with Six and The Kid to unveil all the secrets of The Maw in two parallel escape stories that will put your cool to the test.

