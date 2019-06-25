ecobee’s new SmartThermostat with HomeKit sees first discount to $235 shipped

- Jun. 25th 2019 8:23 am ET

0

Amazon offers the new ecobee SmartThermostat with HomeKit and Voice Control for $235.32 shipped. Just announced earlier this month, today’s deal is the first discount we’ve tracked since it was released, and thus, a new Amazon all-time low. ecobee completely redesigned its new thermostat, now featuring a glass face and a “vivid” touch display. You’ll still be able to count on HomeKit and Siri control, along with support for Alexa, Google Assistant and other smart home mediums. Ships with a new smart sensor that’s made to track temperatures throughout your home. Learn more in our previous coverage. Early reviews are solid much like the rest of ecobee’s existing lineup.

Save further and go with the ecobee3 lite smart thermostat for nearly 50% less. You’ll still be able to enjoy HomeKit compatibility along with automatic scheduling, and support for smart sensors throughout your home.

ecobee SmartThermostat features:

  • REDESIGNED AND REENGINEERED: With a crisp glass finish, vivid touch display, powerful quad-core processor, dual-band Wi-Fi, and far-field voice, it’s a smart thermostat like no other.
  • SMARTSENSORS: Includes a Smart Sensor to keep important rooms comfortable by adjusting your thermostat based on occupancy and temperature.
  • ENERGY SAVINGS: By reducing wasted energy in your home, you could save up to 23% annually on your heating or cooling costs. Compared to a hold of 72°F.
  • ADVANCED COMFORT: With Alexa built-in and an intuitive mobile app, you can control your thermostat and home using your voice, phone, tablet, computer, Apple Watch, or whatever works best for you – it’s that easy.

