GGMM Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its AirPlay Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Portable Speaker sale for $76.99 shipped when the code AOM7VO8L is used at checkout. With a list price of $110, this is among the lowest we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. For comparison, Apple charges $299 for its AirPlay 2-enabled HomePod. With a built-in battery that gives you up to eight hours of cord-free listening, you’ll be able to send music and more to this speaker through AirPlay from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. And since it has Bluetooth built-in as well, you can easily connect other devices that don’t have AirPlay, giving you a well-rounded experience. Rated 4/5 stars.

Don’t need AirPlay? The OontZ Angle 3 Ultra is just $35 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Though it doesn’t offer Wi-Fi connectivity, the Bluetooth it does pack is built to hold a connection for up to 100 feet. Plus, it sports up to 20 hours of battery-powered playback and is IPX6 waterproof, making it a great beach companion.

Not sure which AirPlay speaker you should get? We’ve outlined some of our favorite HomePod alternatives for you to browse through right here. Be sure to swing by and check it out to learn more about some AirPlay- or AirPlay 2-enabled speakers for your home.

More of a Google user? We’ve got the Home Max down to one of its best prices yet at $254 shipped. The Home Max provides Google Assistant for your smart home control in a large and loud package, making it perfect for parties and more.

GGMM AirPlay Portable Speaker features:

WiFi Bluetooth Speaker: support wireless WiFi/Bluetooth/AUX in 3 modes, connect to your home WiFi router mode or WiFi direct mode to stream internet or library music. Convenient Bluetooth and AUX in connection.

Portable Indoor Outdoor Smart Speaker: rechargeable built-in battery allows you to enjoy your music anywhere and anytime. The battery can last up for 10 hours of playtime before it needs to be recharged. Working distance up to 100 feet.

Wooden Stylish Speaker: wrapped with microfiber leather, CNC stainless aluminum alloy finishing, can match with any interior style, and convenient to take outdoors.

WiFi AirPlay Speaker: allow wireless 2.4G WiFi connection, support multi-room chain use throughout your house. Simple easy streaming through AirPlay.

