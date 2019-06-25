Lifetime’s 55-quart Cooler w/ a 5-year warranty for $97 shipped (Reg. $130)

Walmart is offering the Lifetime 55-quart High-Performance Cooler for $97 shipped. This model sells for $130 direct from Lifetime and at Walmart. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. It is also matching our previous mention. This Lifetime cooler includes a 55-quart capacity, 7-day ice retention and a stainless steel hinge rod. The “heavy-duty polyethylene construction,” a pair of rubber latches, an easy-drain spout and a 5-year limited warranty round out the feature set. Rated 4+ stars from over 550 Walmart customers. More details below.

Now, clearly you’re paying for the 5-year warranty and other premium features on the Lifetime above. If it’s just a basic cooler you’re after for the summer, consider something like this wheeled Coleman Cooler for $49 with an even larger carrying capacity. Or just go with this standard Igloo Island Breeze 48-quart Cooler for $20 Prime shipped.

Lifetime 55-quart High-Performance Cooler:

The Lifetime High Performance Cooler is ideal for taking with you when you’re on the go. Its performance exceeds most premium coolers, both in strength and in the all-important ice retention. This 55 quart cooler comes with an insulated lid and body for strength, protection and insulation. It is light enough for everyday use, solid enough to keep your ice and durable enough to go anywhere you go. With a 5-year warranty, seven days of ice retention and room for 60 cans, the Lifetime High Performance Cooler will more than stack up with the competition.

