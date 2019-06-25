Go electric w/ the Philips Sonicare 3 Series Toothbrush for $40 (Reg. $67+)

Walmart is offering the Philips Sonicare 3 Series Electric Toothbrush (HX6631/30) for $39.99 shipped. While on Walmart it appears this might be the regular price, this model is usually $90 and sells for over $67 on Amazon. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This toothbrush includes the brush head, a charger and a travel case. Features include the easy-to-grip handle, 3 cleaning settings and blue reminder bristles that inform you it’s time to replace the brush head. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

A notable alternative here south be the Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. It is currently on sale for $20 and you might see a $5 off on-page coupon as well. While it certainly isn’t nearly as slick looking and you won’t get a travel case, it is also a fraction of the price.

Philips Sonicare 3 Series Electric Toothbrush:

Improve your gum health up to 100% better than a manual toothbrush with the Philips Sonicare HX6631/30 3 Series gum health rechargeable toothbrush. The ergonomic, easy-to-grip handle has three settings for greater comfort. The brush head features a cup-shaped profile to deliver a gentle and even clean for your teeth and gums. Blue reminder bristles signal when it’s time to replace the brush head, and the snap-on design makes it easy to switch it out.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!