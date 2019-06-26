Stanley’s Pass-Thru Socket Set is down to $20 at Walmart for summer projects

Walmart is offering the Stanley 16-Piece Pass-Thru Socket Set (STMT74900) for $19.97 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $35 or more. With a list price of $30 at Walmart, a similar set at Amazon goes for closer to $40 and this is the best available. If you’ve ever used a normal socket set before, you know how frustrating it is to not be able to fit it on the bolt. This passthrough kit will make that a worry of the past as you’ll be able to use it on any size bolt, no matter where the nut is located. Ratings are thin but positive here, with Stanley being a well-trusted brand on Amazon.

Looking for more of a one-size-fits-all socket? This universal option is just $10 Prime shipped and is a #1 best-seller on Amazon. Though it will be limited in the length of bolt it can go on, you’ll be able to enjoy only having to grab a single socket from your toolbox when working on the car.

If you’re needing to expand your power tool collection, Home Depot has the sale for you. You’ll find Milwaukee tools on sale from $99 with bonus accessories included with every purchase.

Stanley Pass-Thru Socket Set features:

Take on your next DIY home improvement project or repair like the pros with the Stanley Pass-Thru Socket Set. This set includes a range of 15 socket sizes, so you’ll never be left in the lurch midway through a project again. The ratchet’s ergonomic grip is designed to give you maximum control as you move and maneuver the sockets. Whatever your skill level, the Stanley Pass-Thru Socket Set will help to make quick work of your next project.

