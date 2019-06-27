Apple Retina iMacs up to $600 off as B&H reduces prices across the board

B&H is now taking up to $600 off previous generation Apple iMacs, offering substantial savings and new all-time lows in many instances. Free shipping on all orders. Tax benefits are available for some shoppers in select states at the time of purchase. Leading the way is Apple’s 27-inch 5K Retina 3.8GHz/8GB/2TB model at $1,699. That’s a $600 savings off the original price and for comparison, Best Buy is still charging full price. Features include an i5 processor, 2TB Fusion drive and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Add in gigabit Ethernet and 802.11ac, and you’ll be all set for quick data transfers. You can find even more deals on this landing page.

Put your savings to good use by grabbing a few must-have iMac accessories. First up, Twelve South’s Backpack puts an aluminum shelf on the back of your iMac. It’s perfect for storing extra hard drives and keeping various accessories out of sight. I’d also encourage you to check out this Sabrent USB 3.0 hub with a unique design that brings your I/O around front. While Apple’s iMac certainly has a beautiful display, reaching those USB ports can be a bit tough.

Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features:

3.8 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core

8GB of DDR4 RAM | 2TB Fusion Drive

27″ 5120 x 2880 IPS Retina 5K Display

AMD Radeon Pro 580 Graphics Card (8GB)

UHS-II SDXC Card Reader

Thunderbolt 3 | USB 3.0 Type-A

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2

1 x Gigabit Ethernet Port

Magic Keyboard & Magic Mouse 2 Included

