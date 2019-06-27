RAVPower’s slim 45W USB-C Adapter is iPad Pro & MacBook-ready: $30 (Reg. $50)

Sunvalley Brands via Amazon is offering the RAVPower 45W USB-C Wall Adapter for $29.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. Currently priced at $40 before the coupon, this adapter just dropped from $50 about a week ago, making today’s deal a $20 savings off the typical rate. It also beats the lowest offer we have tracked by $10. Not only is this adapter significantly smaller than Apple’s official USB-C chargers, it rests flat against the wall, giving it a much slimmer profile when plugged in. Whether you’re charging an iPad Pro or an iPhone, this adapter is smart enough to deliver the proper power levels to every type of device. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Considering the adapter above doesn’t come with a cable (most don’t), use some of today’s savings to grab an Anker PowerLine II for $13. This 6-foot USB-C cable is capable of withstanding 12,000 bends and it supports charging at up to 87W speeds.

RAVPower 45W USB-C Wall Adapter features:

Advanced Technology: Built with premium gannet circuitry for power that packs a punch in an ultra-thin design that’s half the size of regular wall chargers

Rapid Charge: USB-C charger delivers 45-Watts of power to charge and recharge all of your important devices at a high speed with PD 3.0

Wide Compatibility: Smart Sensor Technology instantly recognizes and provides the optimum charging efficiency for your device from 5 output levels

