Chromecast Ultra delivers 4K content, Assistant features, more for $54

- Jun. 30th 2019 7:37 am ET

$54
0

B&H offers the Google Chromecast Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player for $54 shipped. Regularly $69, today’s deal is $15 off the regular going rate and the best offer we’ve seen recently outside off Rakuten sitewide sales. Google Chromecast is perfect for streaming 4K HDR content thanks to its dual-band 802.11ac connectivity. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Don’t need 4K? consider going with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick instead at $40. It’s a #1 best-seller, offers access to all of your favorite streaming content, and ships with the new Alexa remote.

Google Chromecast Ultra 4K features:

  • Wirelessly Stream & Mirror Content
  • HDR and 4K Ultra HD Video
  • Dual-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Connectivity
  • Integrated HDMI Connector
  • Control from Mobile Devices
  • Compact Circular Design
  • Includes Ethernet Adapter
  • Works with Google Assistant

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$54

Guides

Best Streaming Media Player Deals

Best Streaming Media Player Deals

Media streamers provide access to TV shows, movies, music, and other content from internet services like Netflix, Hulu, iTunes, Amazon, and others. Many of these players also let you share your own media directly from your smartphone or tablet.
B&H

B&H
Google

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp