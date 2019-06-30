Chromecast Ultra delivers 4K content, Assistant features, more for $54

B&H offers the Google Chromecast Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player for $54 shipped. Regularly $69, today’s deal is $15 off the regular going rate and the best offer we’ve seen recently outside off Rakuten sitewide sales. Google Chromecast is perfect for streaming 4K HDR content thanks to its dual-band 802.11ac connectivity. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Don’t need 4K? consider going with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick instead at $40. It’s a #1 best-seller, offers access to all of your favorite streaming content, and ships with the new Alexa remote.

Google Chromecast Ultra 4K features:

Wirelessly Stream & Mirror Content

HDR and 4K Ultra HD Video

Dual-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Connectivity

Integrated HDMI Connector

Control from Mobile Devices

Compact Circular Design

Includes Ethernet Adapter

Works with Google Assistant

