Amazon has the KitchenAid 6-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer at $260 (Reg. $320+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the KitchenAid 6-quart Bowl-Lift Professional Stand Mixer (KP26M9X) in Red, Silver and Black for $259.99 shipped. This model can sell for as much as $600+ at Macy’s, $500+ at Target and closer to $330 at Best Buy. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and $20 under the Amazon refurbished price. Along with the bowl-lift feature for mixing heavy ingredients, features include 10 speed settings and a 6-quart stainless steel bowl. This model ships with a coated Powerknead spiral dough hook, coated flat beater, wire whip and a pouring shield. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You could use your savings towards one of the optional 12 attachments for your new mixer. The KitchenAid KSMPSA Pasta Roller Attachment goes for $60 and will have you rolling fresh sheets pf pasta in no time. But if the price tag and expandability is overkill for you on today’s featured deal, consider something like the Ninja Professional 72-ounce Countertop Blender for $185 less.

KitchenAid 6-Quart Bowl-Lift Professional Stand Mixer:

With over 14 optional attachments* to make everything from fresh pasta to burgers, veggie noodles, ice cream and more *Sold separately

6 Quart Stainless Steel Bowl for up to 10 dozen cookies

Bowl-lift design raises and lowers the bowl and provides sturdy bowl support for mixing heavy ingredients or large quantities

10 Optimized Speeds and 67 Touch Points around the mixer bowl for great mixing results

Includes Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, 6-Quart Dual-Finish Bowl, Coated Powerknead Spiral Dough Hook, Coated Flat Beater, Professional Style Wire Whip and Pouring Shield

