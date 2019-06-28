Amazon and Twitch will be offering a series of free Prime Day game content for Apex Legends and other EA sports titles this year. The festivities will continue with Twitch Prime Crown Cup events in London and Las Vegas along with giveaways and more. Prime Day 2019 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest yet, so why not throw some freebies in there too? Head below for all the details on how to secure the goods.

Free Prime Day Game Content:

To ensure you’re eligible to bag all the free Prime Day game goodies, you’ll just have to link your Twitch Prime account with an EA account and you’re ready to go. These promotions are part of a continued effort to further increase the relevance of Twitch in the gaming community by exploiting its connection with the world’s biggest and best online retailer. Remember, Amazon – through its Prime and Twitch memberships – is already offering a year of Nintendo Switch Online for completely free.

Apex Legends Freebies:

While Prime Day 2019 will officially begin on July 15th, the free Prime Day game content will be starting a couple weeks earlier. Starting on July 3rd, gamers can unlock a new Legend skin as well as a weapon skin for Apex Legends. After that, starting just ahead of the July 13th tournaments, three additional skin sets will go live for Twitch Prime members throughout July and into to August.

Free Prime Day EA Sports Content:

On the 13th, Twitch Prime is hosting a pair of Twitch Prime Crown Cup events in London and Las Vegas for Apex Legends and “EA SPORTS titles”. By the sounds of it, we will also be seeing some free Prime Day game goodies hit just before these events take place. On the official Twitch blog it says there “exclusive Twitch Prime EA SPORTS title’s in-game content drop” is “taking place a few days before the London Twitch Prime Crown Cup begins.” So you’ll want to keep on eye on the Twitch Prime socials as well as this page here.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Hype for Prime Day 2019 is already skyrocketing. There’s concerts, Walmart is jumping the gun three days early, and Black Friday is in July now. These free Prime Day game goodies are just the icing on the cake at this point, and we’ll take it. On top of big tine physical game deals and likely some console price drops, we are also expecting to see some great deals, comparable or better to what we saw for E3 2019. Just make sure your Prime membership is in order or that one of your friends shares theirs with you.

We are also expecting see free in-game content for PUBG, Warframe and a series of free PC games throughout July.

