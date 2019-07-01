Improve your Mac’s audio with the Mackie CR3 Studio Monitors at $80 ($20 off)

Amazon offers a pair of Mackie CR3 Studio Monitors with green trim for $79.99 shipped. You’ll also find today’s deal matched at Adorama as well as B&H. Normally fetching $100, that saves you 20%, comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and is one of the best prices we’ve seen this year. Mackie’s monitors bring studio quality sound to your Mac with a professional design to match. Features include 1/4 inch, 1/8 inch, and RCA inputs, alongside an ultra-wide frequency range of 80Hz to 20kHz. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 1,900 customers.

Those who don’t particularly need to treat their ears to studio-grade audio can save even more by picking up Logitech’s Z207 2.0 Multi Device Stereo Speakers at $35. This pair still delivers enhanced sound compared to your computer’s built-in speakers. One benefit over the Mackie CR3s is that this pair sports Bluetooth connectivity.

Mackie CR3 Studio Monitors features:

Designed for premium sound that won’t break the bank, CR Multimedia Monitors deliver the performance you expect from a Mackie studio monitor in designs ideal for home studios, multimedia creation, AV post-production and broadcast. Plus, with user-friendly front panel features and two models featuring Bluetooth® for music streaming, they are great for any desktop in any situation.

