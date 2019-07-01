This highly-rated $6 USB 3.0 to SATA Hard Drive Adapter is now 68% off

WEME (99% positive all-time feedback from via Amazon offers its USB 3.0 to SATA Hard Drive Adapter for $6.19 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code TS26XTYD at checkout. No-cost delivery is also available on orders over $25. Normally selling for $19, today’s discount saves you over 68% and drops the price a new all-time low. Featuring USB 3.0 connectivity, you’re looking at up to 480MBps transfer speeds. This is a great option for salvaging data off old hard drives or reusing storage with your current computer. It works with both 2.5 and 3.5-inch hard drives. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 325 customers.

Use your savings from today’s sale to grab the AmazonBasics USB-C Adapter and leverage the discounted SATA connector with a newer MacBook and more.

WEME USB 3.0 to SATA Hard Drive Adapter features:

Use your 2.5″ / 3.5″ SATA I / II / III as an additional external hard drive.This USB3.0 to SATA adapter also supports ATA/ATAPI devices and 4TB hard drive.

High speed USB 3.0 specification and backward compatible with USB 2.0

Hot swappable, plug and play. No drivers needed for you to enjoy its outstanding performance.

USB 3.0 to SATA Support all 2.5″/3.5″ SATA HDD/SSD, BLU-RAY DVD, CD-ROM, DVD-ROM, CD-RW, DVD-RW, DVD+RW Combo devices.

