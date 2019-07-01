This highly-rated $6 USB 3.0 to SATA Hard Drive Adapter is now 68% off

WEME (99% positive all-time feedback from via Amazon offers its USB 3.0 to SATA Hard Drive Adapter for $6.19 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code TS26XTYD at checkout. No-cost delivery is also available on orders over $25. Normally selling for $19, today’s discount saves you over 68% and drops the price a new all-time low. Featuring USB 3.0 connectivity, you’re looking at up to 480MBps transfer speeds. This is a great option for salvaging data off old hard drives or reusing storage with your current computer. It works with both 2.5 and 3.5-inch hard drives. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 325 customers.
Use your savings from today’s sale to grab the AmazonBasics USB-C Adapter and leverage the discounted SATA connector with a newer MacBook and more.
WEME USB 3.0 to SATA Hard Drive Adapter features:
- Use your 2.5″ / 3.5″ SATA I / II / III as an additional external hard drive.This USB3.0 to SATA adapter also supports ATA/ATAPI devices and 4TB hard drive.
- High speed USB 3.0 specification and backward compatible with USB 2.0
- Hot swappable, plug and play. No drivers needed for you to enjoy its outstanding performance.
- USB 3.0 to SATA Support all 2.5″/3.5″ SATA HDD/SSD, BLU-RAY DVD, CD-ROM, DVD-ROM, CD-RW, DVD-RW, DVD+RW Combo devices.
