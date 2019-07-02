Today only, Apple 12-inch MacBooks are $850 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $1,299)

- Jul. 2nd 2019 7:13 am ET

$850
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 256GB in certified refurbished condition for $849.99. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it originally sold for $1,299 and Apple is asking $1,099 direct for a refurbished model. This is the second best price we’ve seen at Amazon in 2019. Apple’s 12-inch MacBook features a Retina display, USB-C connectivity and more. This ultra-portable machine is perfect for working on-the-go or at home. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Lever your savings and grab a MacBook sleeve to keep this new purchase safe. Also consider grabbing a USB-C hub to connect your devices like hard drives, monitors and more.

Apple 12-inch MacBook features:

  • 1.2 GHz Intel Core m3 Dual-Core
  • 8GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 RAM | 256GB SSD
  • Integrated Intel HD Graphics 615
  • 12″ 2304 x 1440 IPS Display
  • USB 3.0 Type-C Port
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
  • Force Touch Trackpad
  • Stereo Speakers | Dual Mics
  • Slim, Compact Design

