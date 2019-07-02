CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock hits new low at $263 + 15% off sitewide

CalDigit is currently taking 15% off sitewide as part of its Independence Day sale when code HAPPY4TH has been applied at checkout. While nearly everything is eligible for the discount, one standout for us is the CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock at $263.49 shipped. Normally selling for $310, that takes over $46 off the going rate, is $16 under the previously-tracked all-time low and the best we’ve seen. This hub features a whole host of I/O for your Mac, including five USB ports, three USB-C outputs, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet and more. Plus, 85W USB-C charging allows you to connect to all of these inputs with a single cable while still powering your Mac. It carries a 4.2/5 star rating from over 300 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Shop the rest of CalDigit’s sale right here and don’t forget to apply the aforementioned code at checkout.

Save even more by ditching the CalDigit branding and opting for Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock at $250. For $13 less, you’ll still enjoy 85 W charging, USB 3.0 ports and additional USB-C connectivity.

Though if you still plan of opting for CalDigit’s model, you’ll definitely want to use your savings to grab this well-reviewed 3.3-foot Thunderbolt 3 cable at Amazon. The TS3 Plus only includes a two-foot cable, so this option ensures you have extra flexibility in your setup.

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

15 Ports of Connectivity

Charge laptop – 85W

2x Thunderbolt™ 3 Ports

1x SD 4.0 Card Reader (UHS-II)

5x USB 3.1 Type-A Gen. 1

1x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen. 1

1x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen. 2

1x DisplayPort

1x Digital Optical Audio (S/PDIF)

1x Gigabit Ethernet

Connect Dual 4K Monitors

Analog Audio In/Out

Compatible with Mac & Windows

