Have Alexa control APC’s six-outlet Smart Surge Protector at $49 (Reg. $60)

Amazon currently offers the APC six-outlet Smart Power Strip in Black for $49.31 shipped. Typically selling for $60, that’s good for an over $10 discount and is the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. While we did see it on sale for $44 earlier in the year, this is also the lowest it has sold for in three months. Rocking Alexa support, this power strip has three independently controllable outlets. Those are then joined by an additional three non-smart outlets and four 2.4A USB ports. It also notably includes 2,160 joules of surge protection, and works without a hub; making this a notable option for those still testing the waters of smart home tech. Rated 4+ stars from 75% of shoppers.

APC’s six-outlet Smart Power Strip is one of the more unique smart home items out there. There aren’t many smart power strips on the market period, let alone under $50. For comparison, TP-Link’s alternative will run you an extra $14. Though if you can live without the surge protection and trio of controllable outlets, TP-Link’s Kasa HS107 Two-Outlet Smart Plug is a nice budget-conscious buy at $25 when clipping the on-page coupon.

APC six-outlet Smart Power Strip features:

Power your electronics while controlling them via Amazon Alexa with the 6-Outlet Smart Surge Protector with 4 USB Charging Ports from APC. This white surge protector comes with six outlets, including three smart outlets, plus four USB Type-A charging ports, two of which have smart capabilities. You can control the smart outlets and USB ports using the APC Home App or Amazon Alexa, ideal for turning connected devices on and off remotely or setting schedules.

