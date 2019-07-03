DiscountMags has now kicked off a wide-ranging 4th of July magazine sale. We are looking at prices slightly below our usual exclusive 1-year subscription deals on titles like Bon Appetit, Women’s Health, Wired, Popular Science, Men’s Health, GQ and many more. Head below for all the details.

Just about all of the titles we normally see drop down to $5 per year in our exclusive offers are slightly below that for this week’s 4th of July magazine sale. More specifically, all of the aforementioned titles as well as others are about $0.40 or so below the usual deals with prices starting from $4.58 per year with free delivery.

One standout from the bunch is Wired at $4.83 per year. Again, that’s slightly below the usual deal price and is good for as many as three years. Another title to point out would be Men’s Health at $4.81 per year, down from as much as $25. This one doesn’t tend to drop down to $5 as often as it used to so now is a great time to extend your subscription or jump in for the first time. Wired is currently on sale for $5 per year at Amazon while Men’s Health is currently down at $6. Both have auto renewals so be sure to manually cancel before your year is up if you go that route.

In the 4th of July magazine sale, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Speaking of reading material, you can score three months of Kindle Unlimited for FREE right now ($30 value). And here are the Amazon First Reads July eBook freebies (Reg. $6).

Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

