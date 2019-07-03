HomeKit + Alexa work with Emerson’s $71 Sensi Thermostat (Matched low)

Emerson Thermostats via Rakuten is offering its Sensi HomeKit Thermostat (ST55) for $71.20 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s 20% off Amazon’s recently discounted offer and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. I bought my first HomeKit-compatible thermostat several years back. While many would argue that it’s not too hard to launch the thermostat’s dedicated app to tweak temps, I’ve found it so much better to have all my smart devices in one app, no matter their brand. This is what Google Home, Alexa, and Apple HomeKit bring to the table and this thermostat is compatible with all three. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

While iPhone users can use Siri to control their new thermostat, placing a $25 Echo Dot in your home provides even easier access to voice activated smart home controls. I have fifteen of these and an Echo Plus and must say that Alexa activates way more reliably than Siri ever has for me.

Emerson Sensi Thermostat features:

MOST INSTALL IN 30 MINUTES OR LESS**: With step-by-step instructions and video tutorials right in the mobile app, most people install Sensi in 30 minutes or less

EXTENSIVE COMPATIBILITY***: Works with the HVAC equipment found in most homes – a c-wire is required for heat-only, cool-only and heat pump systems. To check system and router compatibility, refer to our online compatibility resources at sensi.emerson.com/compatibility

SMART HOME COMPATIBLE: Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit (c-wire required) and Wink smart home platforms

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!