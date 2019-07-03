Home Depot’s 24-hour Milwaukee tool sale starts at $20

Today only, Home Depot offers up to 40% off various Milwaukee tools and accessories. Free shipping is available for all and the deals start at $20. Our top pick is Milwaukee’s M18 18V Cordless Drill and Combo Kit with two batteries for $179. Regularly $250, we’ve seen it around $200 when on sale. This bundle ships with an impact driver, compact drill, two batteries, bits, and a wall charger. Everything you need to tackle those summer DIY projects. Best of all, those M18 batteries are compatible with the rest of Milwaukee’s 18V lineup. Hit the jump for even more 4+ star rated deals.

Another standout is the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Cordless Electric String Trimmer for $199. That’s a $100 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Milwaukee’s electric tool line is a great way to ditch the gas and oil for a more enjoyable outdoor work experience. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Milwaukee M18 Combo Kit features:

The 2892-22CT M18 2-Tool Combo Kit includes the 1/2 in. Compact Brushless Drill Driver (2801-20) and the 1/4 in. Hex Compact Brushless Impact Driver (2850-20). The M18 Cordless System’s patented technologies and electronics, innovative motor design and superior ergonomics provide the most efficient blend of power, weight and performance in the industry. The M18 Compact Brushless Drill/Driver is the Most powerful compact 18-Volt drill on the market. The M18 1/4 in. Hex Compact Brushless Impact Driver has the fastest application speed its class and delivers 1,600 in./lbs. of torque. Both tools feature Milwaukee built brushless motors, REDLINK Electronics and REDLITHIUM batteries that provide more efficient power delivery, for fewer trips to the charger.

