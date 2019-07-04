Google’s unlocked Pixel 2 XL 128GB gets slashed to $340 (Reg. $600)

ProElectronics Distributing Inc via Rakuten is offering the Google Pixel 2 XL 128GB Unlocked Smartphone for $339.96 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. Typically priced at around $600, today’s deal is over $260 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and prominently sits among the best offers we’ve tracked. If you’ve been holding out for a full-featured smartphone at a remarkable price, Google’s Pixel 2 XL is a solid option to consider. Its camera quality is among the best, and since its bokeh effect gets better with machine learning, the quality of future photos is bound to improve. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Mulling over Pixel 3 or 3a? We have some deals on those too, so be sure to compare and see which is best for you.

Protect your investment with an $11 Minimalist Case. There are eight different colorways to pick from, but Gravel Green has got to be my favorite. Thanks to an ultra-thin design and precise cutout, you can embrace the sleek form-factor of Pixel 2 XL with less of a concern surrounding accidental damage.

Google Pixel 2 XL features:

The latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor

Up to 7 hours of battery on 15 minutes of charging

Water resistant metal unibody

A smart camera with dual pixel autofocus 12.2 MP rear 8 MP front cameras

5.0 inch AMOLED screen (16:9) FHD 1920 x 1080

