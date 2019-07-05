The popular L.O.L. Surprise! Bigger Surprise is now at an Amazon low of $50

Amazon offers the L.O.L. Surprise! Bigger Surprise with 60+ Surprises for $49.99 shipped. Same at Best Buy. Meanwhile, Walmart charges $69 and Barnes & Noble still has it at the list price of $90. After falling to $60 weeks before Christmas last year, it had been hovering near $70 recently at Amazon before dropping to a best-ever price there. Contained within this glittery case are two limited edition L.O.L. Surprise dolls, a L.O.L. Surprise pet, L.O.L. a Surprise Lil Sister doll, and a bevy of accessories. If your child is still clamoring for any of these popular blind-box toys, now is a great time to pick one of these sets up as a gift. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 1,500+ shoppers.

L.O.L. Surprise! is more than just dolls now. For instance, there’s an L.O.L. Surprise! Pogo It Game for $40. This interactive bounce and balance game features lights, music, and sound. It can be used indoors or outside and is a surefire way to get kids up and moving this summer.

L.O.L. Surprise! Bigger Surprise:

L.O.L. Surprise! provides the ultimate unboxing experience with the L.O.L. Surprise Bigger Surprise

Discover 60+ never before seen surprises inside with exclusive dolls and accessories

Includes: 2 limited edition L.O.L. Surprise dolls, each with 7 surprises, 1 limited edition L.O.L. Surprise pet with 7 surprises, 1 limited edition L.O.L. Surprise Lil sister with 5 surprises, 12 plastic hairstyles, 6 brush able hairstyles, 6 face masks, 10 additional accessories, spy glass, sticker L.O.L. Bigger surprise turns into a purse carrying case where you can hold lol collectible dolls; only 1 style available

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!