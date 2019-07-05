If you’ve ever tried to film a video with your iPhone, you know how hard it is to keep it stable. Plus, no matter how you hold your phone, it’s inevitable that your finger will get in the way at some point. That’s where SANDMARC’s Film Rig comes in. It’s designed to help stabilize your footage and give your hands a great place to hang onto. Plus, the mounting points further expand your options for accessories like lights or microphones.

Step up your iPhone game with SANDMARC’s Film Rig

The SANDMARC Film Rig is going to become a go-to for mobile filmmakers. Designed to work with iPhone, GoPro, or other smartphones and action cameras, the Film Rig will help reduce fatigue when creating videos.

On the top of the SANDMARC Film Rig, you’ll find a screw mount so you can use a microphone, audio interface, lighting, or even put it on a tripod. This further expands the capabilities of your iPhone’s built-in camera. The Film Rig is also compatible with SANDMARC’s other iPhone videography accessories like its anamorphic lens.

Stable video…taken to the next level

Though GoPro’s HERO7 Black shoots HyperSmooth footage, and the iPhone has an image stabilized camera, it’s nearly impossible to remove shake when recording handheld. SANDMARC’s Film Rig helps remedy that by giving you a wider contact area.

The Film Rig also doesn’t require any counterweighting to stabilize, which is a huge benefit. This feature makes the Film Rig lighter and more portable, allowing you to easily slide it into your bag and take it everywhere you go.

Customizable to do what you need

Thanks to the customizable positioning of the iPhone mount, you can easily get whatever shot you need in any situation. Need to hold the mount straight and have your phone shoot to the left or right? Just change the mount point and you’re good to go.

SANDMARC Film Rig pricing and availability

The SANDMARC Film Rig will set you back $99.99 and is available starting today with SANDMARC’s lifetime warranty.

9to5Toys’ take

This is a great alternative to something like the DJI Osmo Mobile 2 that is vastly more portable and will easily let you capture the shot you want. Though not quite as stable as DJI’s handheld gimbal, you’ll be able to do far more with Film Rig thanks to its multiple mount points for accessories and other gear. If you’re wanting the best all-in-one mobile filming solution, then I really think Film Rig is a great option.

