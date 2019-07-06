You can do a lot with this Omega Slow Speed Juicer at $190 (Reg. $300)

Today only, Woot offers the Omega Quiet Dual-Stage Slow Speed Masticating Juicer for $189.99 Prime shipped. Those without Prime will pay an extra $6 for delivery. Amazon currently has it for around $300, and it has never dipped below $280 there. This appliance can not only be used to make fresh juice, but also frozen desserts, baby food, and nut butter. It can even mince herbs and grind coffee. A 15-year warranty applies for peace of mind. Over 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given it 4.4/5 stars.

Buy this set of six Epica 18-ounce Glass Beverage Bottles for $20 and enjoy your juices on the go. And of course, since they’re made of glass you can wash them for repeated use.

If you don’t need anything as sophisticated as the Omega, however, you can opt for the KitchenAid 3-Speed Hand Blender at $35. This is especially ideal for milkshakes.

Omega Quiet Slow Speed Masticating Juicer:

High juice yield with very dry pulp, an automatic pulp-ejection function for continuous juicing, four stabilizing feet, and quiet operation

Industry leading 15 year warranty covering parts and performance

Powerful motor dual-stage juicing system ensures maximum efficiency

