Various refurb iPhone models are discounted from $100, today only at Woot

Today only, Woot is offering refurbished scratch & dent iPhone models priced from $99.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members otherwise a $6 delivery fee will be tacked on. Our top pick is iPhone 7, which is on sale $179.99 As a comparison, Apple charges $379 for a 32GB model in certified refurbished condition when available. Our last mention was $10 more. Note: these are GSM-only models in some instances. Apple is continuing to offer the latest version of its software on these phones and likely will for the next few years. Perfect for the kids, a second phone or grandparents. iPhone 7 sports a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12MP camera, A10 chip and more. 90-day warranty included with purchase.

Looking for a more recent model? Consider iPhone X at $579.99 in today’s sale. Apple wants at least $769 in refurbished condition. iPhone offers a full-width Retina display, Face ID, and more, delivering some of the latest tech from Apple. Check out the entire one-day sale right here at Woot.

iPhone 7 features:

4.7-inch Retina HD display with IPS technology

A10 Fusion chip with embedded M10 motion coprocessor

Talk time up to 14 hours on 3G

LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO

Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology

NFC with reader mode

12-megapixel iSight camera

1080p HD video recording

FaceTime HD camera

