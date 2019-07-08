This attractive KitchenAid 12-cup Coffee Maker falls to $60 today (Reg. $85+)

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid 12-cup Coffee Maker with One Touch Brewing (KCM1204OB) for $60 shipped. Matched at Target. Regularly up to $120, it currently sells for $85 at Best Buy and Walmart. Today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. It features one touch settings for brew strength, small batch options, pause and pour, and a permanent gold tone filter. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You could just as easily go with a Mr. Coffee 12-cup Coffee Maker or a Black+Decker 5-cup option for a fraction of the price. Both options feature pause and brew with a permanent filter on the Black+Decker model starting from around $15. However, neither of them will look nearly as nice on the counter top as the featured deal.

KitchenAid 12-cup Coffee Maker:

Simple Operation and 24 Hour Programmability

Variable Brew Strength Selector to choose between regular and bold strengths while giving you a full-bodied cup every time

Small Batch Brew Mode

Pause and Pour stops the brew cycle, allowing you to pour a cup of coffee before brewing is complete

Inspired by the design of our iconic Stand Mixer

