Twelve South’s Mac accessories are on sale: Curve stand $40, Backpack $22, more

We’ve spotted a number of Twelve South accessories on sale today at Amazon, headlined by the Curve MacBook Stand for $39.99 shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s a 20% savings and right at our previous mention. Twelve South’s Curve delivers an elevated home for your MacBook, offering better ergonomics and air flow. In fact it keeps “70% of the base exposed” for cooling. Fits devices from 11- to 17-inches. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another standout for us today is Twelve South’s Backpack for iMacs at $21.99 Prime shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. For comparison, it typically sells for $35. This is one of our favorite Mac accessories. It easily adds a shelf to the back of your iMac for hard drive storage and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Other notable Twelve South deals include:

Curve is an elegant, flowing aluminum stand that complements the design of your MacBook or Laptop. With its beautiful matte black finish and improved ergonomic Design, It is the ultimate partnership of style and functionality. Use your laptop on curve to create a more comfortable desktop with your favorite external keyboard & Mouse, or use the Combo with an external monitor to create the perfect dual-screen setup. When it’s time to go mobile, unplug and roll out leaving a modern sculpture behind.

