Upgrade your flash drive to USB-C with SanDisk’s 64GB model, now $15

Amazon offers the SanDisk Ultra 64GB USB-C Flash Drive for $14.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $20 or so, this is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Notable features include USB-C connectivity, so you can use it with all of the latest Macs, plus transfer speeds up to 150MB/s. It has a thin design and won’t take up too much space in your bag either. Rated 4+ stars by over 55% of Amazon reviewers.

Ditch the USB-C connectivity and go with SanDisk’s Ultra Fit USB 3.0 option with 64GB of storage for 33% less. You’ll miss out on the latest connectivity, but it’s still a great way to add some low-profile storage to your setup.

SanDisk Ultra 64GB USB-C Flash Drive features:

Designed for smartphones (1), tablets, and computers with the new USB Type-C port, the SanDisk Ultra USB Type-C Flash Drive has a reversible orientation making it easy to plug into Type-C devices. Speeds of up to 150MB/s deliver the USB 3.1 performance (2) needed to quickly transfer photos, videos, songs, and other files. Plus, the SanDisk Memory Zone app for Android (3) (available on Google Play) makes it easy to move or back up content.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!