Get your Spikeball on this summer from just $39 in today’s Gold Box (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Spikeball via Amazon is offering its game sets at up to 30% off. The Spikeball Game Set is now on sale for $38.99 shipped. Regularly $56, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked this year and the best we can find. Spikeball is a “2 on 2 game played with rules kind of like volleyball” either indoors or outside during get-togethers or at the beach. Along with a lifetime warranty, the set includes a ball, the net, a rule book and the draw string bag to carry it in. Rated 4+ stars from over 280 Amazon customers. Head below for a solid deal on the Pro version and more details.

If you’re looking to take your Spikeball matches up a notch, we are also seeing a deal on the pro version. The Pro Kit or Tournament Edition is now available for $69.99 shipped, down from the usual $100. It has a more robust ball and stronger rims/legs to protect against “an errant fall or dive.” Also rated 4+ stars.

Be sure to check out our roundup of the best outdoor games for your next summer get-together. Spikeball was one of our top picks but you’ll find several options to keep you busy and outdoors this summer.

Spikeball Game Set:

AS SEEN ON SHARK TANK – Spikeball is a fun, active, and competitive (if you want it to be) 2 on 2 game played with rules kind of like volleyball; Enjoy outdoors, indoors, lawn, yard, beach, gym, tailgate, family get togethers, vacations, virtually anywhere and for any event

FOLDABLE LEGS make the product tougher. Errant dives and falls happen, these legs can take the abuse. Bonus! Easier to store Spikeball in your trunk, closet or garage

