Insignia’s 55-inch 4K HDR TV delivers Fire OS for $320 (Reg. $400)

Best Buy’s Amazon storefront offers the Insignia 55-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV with Fire OS for $319.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy directly, today only. That’s as much as $110 off the regular going rate and one of the best prices we’ve seen in 2019. With a large 55-inch panel, built-in smart functionality, and support for both 4K and HDR, this budget-friendly TV does it all. Includes three HDMI inputs, one of which supports ARC. Including Fire TV OS support means you’ll be able to stream all of your favorite content from a wide range of services, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Use your savings to pick up a few extra HDMI cables. This three pack includes varying lengths for different jobs. It’s always good to have a few on-hand for various connections.

Insignia 4K TV features:

Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition delivers true-to-life 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast, and vivid colors.

With the Fire TV experience built-in, enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more

Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen (HD antenna required).

Easily control your TV with the included Voice Remote with Alexa—plus, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice.

Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 48.9” x 28.6” x 3.3”, TV with stand: 48.9” x 30.3” x 10.4”. Multiple device input/output options: 3 HDMI including 1 with ARC, USB, composite input, antenna/cable input, digital output (optical), audio output, Ethernet.

