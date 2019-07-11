Clean all the things with this Karcher electric pressure washer bundle for $129

Amazon offers the Karcher 1700PSI Electric Pressure Washer with surface cleaner for $129 shipped. As a comparison, the pressure washer alone typically goes for around $140 and the added surface cleaner retails near $40, delivering $180 worth of value in today’s deal. It’s time to start cleaning up those outdoor spaces, and this Karcer pressure washer will certainly do the trick without leaning on gas or oil along the way. Features include 1700PSI with 1.2GPM worth of power. The 20-foot hose delivers plenty of length, and it ships with various nozzles for just the right touch. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Ditch the high cost of today’s featured deal for a hose add-on that will deliver some design pressure levels. This wand extends to 39-inches and can provide enough power to clean off light dirt and other outdoor spaces that need a little sprucing up this summer.

Karcher Electric Power Pressure Washer features:

1700 psi, 1.2 GPM electric pressure washer with convenient on/off foot switch

Includes three nozzles: turbo nozzle for maximum cleaning power on stubborn areas, 15° all-purpose nozzle and detergent nozzle

Large removable Bin for hassle-free storage of accessories and personal items

Easy 5 minute setup – no tools required!

High-pressure hose, 20 ft

