LG’s G7 ThinQ now runs Android Pie, score it for a new low of $390 (35% off)

B&H is currently offering the unlocked LG G7 ThinQ 64GB Android Smartphone in Platinum for $389.99 shipped. Typically selling for $600 or so these days, it just dropped to a new Amazon low at $450. Today’s offer saves you a total of 35%, bests Amazon’s deal by $60, is $40 under our previous mention and is the lowest we’ve seen overall. Headlined by a 6.1-inch display, LG’s G7 ThinQ smartphone runs Android Pie, sports a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU as well as 4GB of RAM and 64GB of on-board storage. Plus with expandable storage, you can leverage an up to 256GB micro SD card to store additional photos and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More below.

To make the perfect use of your savings, take advantage of the G7 ThinQ’s expandable microSD card storage feature. Grab Samsung’s 128GB MicroSDXC Evo Card for $20 at Amazon.

LG G7 ThinQ 64GB Smartphone features:

With the G7 ThinQ 64GB Unlocked Smartphone from LG, you get a dual 16MP camera system with brains. The AI Cam of the G7 can recognize up to 19 subject items in your shot, such as whether the subject is a person, or the picture type is a close-up photo. After snapping a pic, the AI Cam gives you 4 filter options that best enhance you shot. It even knows when you’re shooting in low-light situations, and will automatically increase the brightness for you.

