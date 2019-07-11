Take Off Grid’s multi-tool axe on your summer adventures at $25.50 (Reg. $32+)

Woot is offering the Off Grid Tools Ultimate Outdoor Survival Axe for $25.49. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee. This one starts at $40 from Amazon third party sellers, goes for around $32 at Home Depot and is now at the best price we can find. Described as the ultimate outdoor tool, it combines a hatchet, hammer head, nail claw, pry bar, replaceable 6-inch reciprocal saw blade, hex sockets, glass breaker and a seat belt cutter in to one. It is 11-inches long and has an all-steel full tang axe head with a glass filled nylon handle. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Today’s featured deal is at quite an affordable price in what can be an already expensive product category. However, if you’re looking for something more pocket-sized, the Gerber Dime Multi-Tool carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,000 Amazon customers and starts at just over $20 Prime shipped. You’re forgoing the larger tools like the 6-inch saw and hatchet, but the Gerber does contain 10 handy tools of its own and is much easier to lug around.

Off Grid Tools Ultimate Outdoor Survival Axe:

The design incorporates an all-steel full tang and axe head with an ultra-strong, lightweight glass filled nylon handle. The resharpenable hatchet blade is great for chopping, clearing debris, or demolition. The hammer head and claw is great for pounding in and removing tent stakes or repairing your deer stand.

