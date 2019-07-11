Switch eShop games from $1: The Messenger, Super Meat Boy, Mutant Mudds, more

We have now spotted a number of notable indie price drops on the Nintendo eShop. Starting from just $1, you’ll find some great deals on Switch games like Super Meat Boy, Mutant Mudds Collection, Jotun: Valhalla Edition, SteamWorld Heist, PixelJunk Monsters 2 and many more. The Messenger is also on sale and the just-released DLC story add-on is available for free (scroll down to the bottom of this page to see it). Head below for our top picks and over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

Nintendo just recently unveiled the new Switch Lite console just ahead of rumors of an internal upgrade on the original model. We also saw Donkey Kong 3 climb onto Nintendo Switch Online alongside Wrecking Crew this week.

The Messenger:

As a demon army besieges his village, a young ninja ventures through a cursed world, to deliver a scroll paramount to his clan’s survival. What begins as a classic action platformer soon unravels into an expansive time-traveling adventure full of thrills, surprises, and humor.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!