Anker’s eufyCam E security systems and accessories start at $20, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, EufyHome via Amazon offers up to 30% off its home security cameras and accessories starting at $19.99 Prime shipped. Our top pick is the eufyCam E Wireless Home Security Camera System for $166.59. That’s down as much as $415 from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low on the single camera bundle. Anker recently entered the home security camera space with its new eufyCam, which was one of the most popular Kickstarter campaigns of all-time. Notable features include a wire-free design, full 1080p support and no monthly fees for cloud storage. A 16GB microSD card is included with purchase to get you started on DVR functionality. I’ve been using these cameras for a few months now, and for the price and feature set, it’s a very compelling purchase. Eufy’s smart home lineup has great ratings across the board. Hit this landing page for more deals in today’s Gold Box.

It’s easy to offer Wyze Cam as a lower-priced alternative to today’s featured deal. At around $25, you’ll get a number of popular features including 1080p feeds, 2-way audio, Alexa support and more. Free 14-day rolling cloud storage is the cherry on top of this security camera. While comparable products charge a monthly fee or only offer local storage, Wyze Cam gives users that feature for free.

EufyCam E features:

365-Day battery life: The 100% Wire-Free and IP65 weatherproof-rated camera is designed to run for 365 days (Or 3 years in standby mode) per charge, indoors and out. eufyCam E (Region a) does not have human detection and facial recognition features.

Full HD surveillance: 1080P resolution, combined with our exceptional night vision technology, ensures video is recorded with crystal-clear quality Both day and night.

No monthly fees: eufyCam E doesn’t require any monthly fees to use, and comes with a 16GB microSD card that stores up to one-year’s worth of recordings. (Single-camera system recording up to ten 30-second long videos per day)

