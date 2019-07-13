Segway miniPRO rolls down to $300 (Refurb, Orig. $550), Electric Scooter $280

Today only, Woot is offering the refurbished Segway miniPRO Smart Self Balancing Transporter for $299.99 Prime shipped. If you’re not a Prime subscriber, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s over $90 off the going rate in new condition at Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $34. With speeds that reach 10 mph and its ability to climb 15-degree grades, miniPRO is an excellent transportation device. It’s ready to accommodate riders up to 220 pounds and even has a smartphone app for modifying features, operating the miniPRO via remote control, and even locking it with a tamper-proof anti-theft alarm. Customers will receive a 90-day warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

We also spotted the refurbished Ninebot by Segway ES1 Electric Scooter for $279.99 Prime shipped. That’s a $220 savings off the the current rate at Amazon and beats the lowest offer there by $19. With a 15.5 mile range, this scooter has the stamina to get you from A to B with minimal to no effort required from you. It weighs less than 25 pounds and sports a top speed of 12.4 mph. Like the miniPRO above, buyers will net a 90-day warranty with their purchase. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers.

If you’re willing to ditch the Segway brand, you can score Razor’s Hovertrax 2.0 for $148. This hoverboard can go up to 8mph and runs for up to 60 minutes on a single charge. Rated an average of 4.3/5 stars from over 350 Amazon shoppers, it’s unsurprising to find it as one of the best-sellers there.

Segway miniPRO features:

Features 10.5″ pneumatic air-filled tires, durable aircraft-grade magnesium alloy frame, mobile app controls, and customizable LED lights.

Charge time of 4 hours. 10 mph top speed and 12.5 mile range. Max climbing angle of 15°.

Designed for ages 16 and up. Max load of 220 lbs.

