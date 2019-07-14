Apple’s Magic Trackpad 2 in Space Gray returns to Amazon all-time low at $105

Amazon offers Apple’s Magic Trackpad 2 in Space Gray for $104.99 shipped. For comparison, it typically goes for $149, with the next offer being $120 at B&H. This is a match of the Amazon all-time low price. Apple’s in-house Magic Trackpad 2 delivers gesture control, Force Touch features, and more. Ideal for pairing with your Mac as a primary or second input device. Charges with integrated Lightning port. Learn more here.

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 features:

Redesigned and rechargeable, Magic Trackpad 2 includes a built-in battery and brings Force Touch to the desktop for the first time.

Four force sensors underneath the trackpad surface allow you to click anywhere, and detect subtle differences in the amount of pressure you apply, bringing increased functionality to your fingertips and enabling a deeper connection to your content.

Magic Trackpad 2 also features an edge-to-edge glass surface area that is nearly 30 per cent larger than the previous trackpad. This design, along with a lower profile, makes scrolling and swiping through your favorite content more productive and comfortable than ever.

