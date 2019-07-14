Take $70 off HP’s 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook at a new Amazon low of $230

Amazon currently offers the HP 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook 2.2GHz/4GB/32GB for $229.99 shipped. Normally selling for $300, today’s price cut is good for a $70 savings, beats our previous mention by $20 and is a new all-time low. Powered by an AMD Dual-Core A4-9120 processor, HP’s Chomebook features a 14-inch touchscreen display alongside 32GB of storage space. Notably you’ll find a USB-C port as well as additional I/O like a microSD card slot, a USB 2.0 input and more. Plus, with over nine hours of battery life, all-day use arrives with the HP 14 Chromebook as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More details below.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $10 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about from scratches, bumps and more. It carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 1,200 shoppers.

HP 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook features:

All the power you need to stay productive and entertained on a seamless Chrome experience

Immerse yourself in dual speakers and Audio by B&O PLAY, and easily share your screen with a flexible hinge that allows up to 180-degree rotation

AMD Dual-Core A4-9120, 2.2GHz up to 2.5GHz

14.0-inch diagonal HD SVA WLED-backlit touchscreen

4 GB DDR4-1866 SDRAM

32 GB eMMC

Up to 9 hours and 15 minutes (mixed usage)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!