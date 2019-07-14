Save up to 40% on well-reviewed baby carries from $54 at Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, LILLEbaby (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of its baby carries with deals from $54 shipped. One standout for us is on the LILLEbaby Six-Position Ergonomic Carrier at $76.99. Typically selling for $130, that’s $14 under the previous all-time low and the best we’ve seen. This option allows you to switch between six different positions for holding your little one, and offers lumbar support to help make longer sessions more comfortable. A large zippered storage pocket, removable sleeping hood and adjustable torso section are some of the other notable inclusions. Ratings are solid across the board, with most carrying 4.4/5 star ratings from thousands. Shop the entire selection right here.

A nice way to put your savings to use here is by picking up a pack of Amazon’s in-house unscented baby wipes. Having these on hand will help you be prepared for any messes and to keep your bundle of joy nice and clean.

LILLEbaby Six-Position Ergonomic Carrier features:

Safe for baby’s hips and acknowledged as a HIP HEALTHY carrier by the International Hip Dysplasia Institute. This baby carrier has adjustable seat and leg openings facilitates proper hip support, frog-leg seating, and curved C-spine position. Adjustable back panel grows with your child and provides support for baby’s neck and head. Endlessly adjustable straps and waist belt for a completely customized fit form petite to tall parents and makes for an exceptionally comfortable child carrier. Straps have dual adjustments and allows for both H-style or X-style.

