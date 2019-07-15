Amazon offers up to 50% off outdoor gas firepits with deals starting from $50

As part of its the Prime Day 2019 sales bonanza, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Endless Summer firepits. Starting from just $50, this is a great opportunity for Prime members to add some ambiance to outdoor summer get togethers. Free shipping applies on all orders. One standout is the Endless Summer LP Gas Outdoor Firepit (GLT1343B) at $49.99. Regularly $100, this is the best price we’ve tracked since we saw it down this low during the 2018 winter holidays. It has a 10,000 BTU stainless steel burner, built-in ignition, a faux stone construction and brown fire glass. Rated 4+ stars from 75% off the 250+ Amazon customers. Head below for more Prime Day 2019 outdoor fire pit deals.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Prime Day Endless Summer fire pit sale for additional options starting from $70 shipped. Along with solid reviews, the larger models in the sale are as much as $80 off right now.

Bring the warmth & ambiance of a fireplace to your patio, deck or backyard with this outdoor LP firepit. With its streamlined architectural detail, This 15″ Fire pit features a decorative base that Cleverly conceals a 1lb propane tank (not included) making it an attractive centerpiece for your outdoor living space. Adding to the elegance, This unit comes with Brown Fire glass that beautifully accents its flames. 1-Year limited warranty included.